Why there is little activity in Bomas: 4 major updates





The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, will be releasing verified results of the presidential race later today.

As you have noticed, the news trickling in and activity at the Bomas of Kenya has slowed down.

Here are four updates on what has changed.

All the verification desks are now empty. The diplomats’ area is slowly being occupied, unlike previous days when it has been empty. Security is very tight. The auditorium floor is now being cleared.

So far, among those stations that have submitted their results include those where a manual register was used to identify voters.

They include 84 polling stations in Kibwezi West and 154 stations in Malava, Kakamega County.

The commission had allowed the use of the manual register after Kiems kits failed to function in the areas.

“The law requires IEBC to declare the president-elect within seven days, the commission shall endeavour to conclude this exercise at the earliest time possible,” Chebukati explained.

