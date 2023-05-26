Why Transparency International withdrew Noordin Haji’s integrity award

Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji during an interview at his Upper Hill office in Nairobi on June 21, 2021. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Transparency International Kenya has recalled a Leadership Integrity Award (State/Public Officer) award it bestowed upon Director of Public Prosecution Noordin Haji in December 2019.

The award was given to Noordin haji for his role he played in the criminal justice process, particularly in ensuring the prosecution of serious corruption cases and providing strategic direction to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

Kenyans celebrated the no-nonsense Prosecutor as the award came on the heels of him prosecuting a flamboyant politician for corruption in a Sh357million case.

However, according to Transparency International in May 2023, evidence had been presented to them that Noordin Haji had strayed from his responsibilities as the DPP and eroded public confidence in his office.

“Regrettably, we have received public petitions and conducted an assessment based on concerns raised by the public and our partners championing integrity in Kenya. These petitions have raised serious allegations regarding the withdrawal of high profile corruption cases, including those for which you were previously recognized, resulting in the loss of public funds,” the statement by Ms Sheila Masinde, the Executive Director at Transparency International Kenya, reads in part.

Transparency International also provided DPP Haji with the evidence brought against him as they informed him to return the certificate and plaque he received during the 2019 awarding ceremony.

“…we made the decision to withdraw the Leadership Integrity Award (State/Public Officer) based on our belief that maintaining the highest standards of integrity is crucial for all recipients of our awards,” the statement further reads.

Currently, DPP Haji is gearing up for an appearance before the National Assembly after President William Ruto nominated him for the Director General of the National Intelligence Service position.

His exit from the ODPP can only come by way of him tendering his resignation, being removed over gross misconduct, imprisonment for more than six months or death. His nomination, therefore, was considered strange and unexpected.

