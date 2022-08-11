Why Twitter flagged Sifuna’s tweet





Twitter has flagged politician Edwin Sifuna’s tweet on the election results.

Sifuna the ODM Secretary General and a close ally of Raila Odinga, had claimed that Odinga had won the election with 51.96 per cent while William Ruto had 47.28 per cent.

Twitter has responded by saying, “Stay informed! The Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) might not have called the election results when this was tweeted.”

IEBC is yet to announce the winner. The Kenyan law indicates IEBC is the only body mandated to announce election results.

Lawyer Sifuna who was also contesting for the Nairobi Senator joins US President Donald Trump as one of the key politicians who’ve had their Twitter post flagged.

Before elections began, social media was flagged as a one of the biggest proponents in the spreading of fake news.

However, Joe Mucheru the CS Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) while insisting that the internet would not be shut down, said that the government had put in measures that would ensure Kenyans are not duped by ‘fake tallies.’