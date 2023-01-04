Why ‘Vitimbi’ actress Mama Kayai wants to meet President Ruto





Veteran actress Mary Khavere Matindo, of the Mama Kayai fame in the long-running Kenyan TV show Vitimbi, is seeking an audience with President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Mama Kayai’s mission is to draw the president’s attention to the plight of many Kenyan artistes. She has appealed to Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Moses Kuria, to make the meeting with the president possible.

Speaking during the burial ceremony of fellow actor Gibson Mbugua Gathu on January 3, 2023, in Matundura Village, North Kinangop in Nyandarua County, Mama Kayai said Kenyan artistes have many problems that she believes only the president and his deputy can solve.

“Gisbon was my very dear friend, together with his family. I pray to God to give you strength to preserver this great loss. Another thing I would like to say, Honorable Kuria, we ask you, we would like to meet with number one and number two. He doesn’t know if some Kenyan artistes are there. Tell him that artistes do exist and we are asking to meet with him together with number two. We have a few problems we would like him to help us with,” said Mama Kayai.

This is the second time that Mama Kayai has called on the country’s national leadership to address the plight of Kenyan entertainers.

In 2015, actress asked the government to come up with ways of recognizing artistes because they were suffering.

Those remarks came following the death of her on-screen husband of over 35 years, the late Mzee Ojwang Hatari, born Benson Wanjau, of the Vitimbi show.

According to Mama Kayai, Mzee Ojwang died a depressed and ill man at the age of 78 after his contract with the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, where Vitimbi aired, was suddenly terminated after 40 years.

