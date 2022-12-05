Why we got arrested: Celebrity couple Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho confess





Celebrity couple Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung’aho have shared a moment in their relationship before marriage when they got arrested.

Speaking in a recent episode on Matubia’s YouTube channel, the couple was asked to disclose when they first shared their first kiss.

Matubia went on to recount the events of a night they got arrested before they got passionate with each other.

“It was a time when we got arrested,” Matubia said.

Lung’aho interjected and narrated the story how it all happened when they went out on a date night during curfew hours at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was during Covid-19. Jackie and I had gone out after curfew hours and we got busted. The cops knew who I was so they got excited. I was in this show on Citizen back then called Maria as Major Makofia. So someone who shall not be named came at the cops angry asking why they were taking us,” he narrated.

Matubia went on to give her side of the story saying she recalled it all going down rather differently. She said when they got arrested Lung’aho told the cops that she was his wife, which she didn’t expect.

“I recall that day very differently. We were driving, and we got busted. I had my pass but Blessing didn’t. I saw that if I gave out my pass he would get arrested and I was the one driving. Blessing got out of the car and started telling the cops not to arrest his wife, and I was shocked,” she told.



The couple also responded to the question of the number of children they intend to have. While Matubia said she is content with the two children she already has, Lung’aho said he always dreamt of having a large family of five children.

“I want five kids. I have always wanted to have a big family,” said Lung’aho.

Matubia and Lung’aho have served couple goals on social media ever since the onset of Covid-19, and together they have proved that lovers working in the same industry can make a marriage work.

