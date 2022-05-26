Why Wilson Airport airspace will be closed on Saturday

A section of Wilson Airport in Nairobi when the National Police Air wing helicopter was conducting a security surveillance on May 2, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

A section of Wilson Airport in Nairobi when the National Police Air wing helicopter was conducting a security surveillance on May 2, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





Wilson airport airspace will be temporarily closed for hours so as to allow the Kenya Defence Force (KDF) Museum Air Show Festival.

In a statement on Wednesday, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said the closure will affect all arriving and departing flights between 7 am and 2 pm.

“Passengers scheduled to travel on Saturday through Wilson Airport are advised to check with their respective airlines for flight status updates,” the KAA statement read in part.

The Show Festival will bring together KDF and the Aero Club and will be held at the Uhuru Gardens on Lang’ata Road.

The air show will precede the Madaraka Day celebrations on June 1, 2022, at the same venue.

The Kenya Air Force will display both military and civilian aerobatic capabilities aimed at engaging and entertaining the public.

The Kenya Wildlife Services will also be performing, showcasing their anti-poaching drills.

Other performing groups will include, Kenya Airways Embraer 190 fly-past, Phoenix Aviation Cessna Sovereign, Farmland Aviation firefighting display, and aerobatics from Mark Hensman of South Africa among others.

KDF on Tuesday invited all Kenyans to attend the Show as there will be no gate charges.