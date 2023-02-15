Why X-Men actor, Edi Gathegi is jetting to Kenya in March





Edi Gathegi, one of Kenya’s most accomplished actors in Hollywood, is set to visit Kenya next month.

During his stay, he plans to engage with the government, companies, and individuals who are interested in putting Kenya on the global map as a top destination.

A source told Nairobi News, “Edi Gathegi will be around for a few weeks and is open to speaking to serious individuals who care about Kenya, its arts, and culture.”

The star, whose family also resides in Nairobi, will be making time to visit with them.

In a past interview with Nation, he said, “I’m inextricably bound to my roots. I know exactly where I came from, and you can’t take that out of yourself.”

This visit comes as Reputation Poll International, a leading global reputation firm, releases the 2023 list of the 100 most reputable Africans.

Kenya’s Chief Justice, Martha K. Koome, and President William K. Ruto are among the individuals featured on the list.

Gathegi also makes the list of the 100 most reputable Africans for his role in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Gathegi’s notable roles in television include the acclaimed crime thriller “The Blacklist,” which led to his main role in the spin-off “Blacklist: Redemption,” as well as his main character role in another crime thriller, “Startup.”

As a person of color in Hollywood, where diversity is a significant issue, Gathegi has faced competition from equally talented actors in his pursuit of roles.

When asked about his experience as a Kenyan American actor in Tinseltown, he emphasized that the industry values hard work, regardless of one’s background. He believes that success in the industry is a combination of hard work, luck, chance, and fate.

The top 100 list includes individuals from diverse sectors, including governance, human rights, education, entertainment, and business.

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide.

Some of Gathegi’s other notable film credits include “X-Men: First Class,” “Gone Baby Gone,” and “The Blacklist.” On television, he has appeared in shows such as “The Blacklist,” “StartUp,” and “Into the Badlands.” He has also done voice work for video games, including “Call of Duty: Black Ops” and “Destiny.”

