Why Yesu wa Tongaren is not celebrating Easter





A Kenyan man who’s been referring to himself as Jesus has pleaded with his compatriots not to crucify him during the Easter period.

The said man who from Bungoma County, born Eliud Wekesa, and dubbed Yesu wa Tongaren (Jesus of Tongaren) claims some people stormed his home and demanded he be crucified, as was the case with Jesus Christ during the Easter season.

Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, died, and rose from the dead three days later.

However, the Kenyan-based self-proclaimed Jesus now says his Easter period is in July, and not April as celebrated by other Christians.

“There are people who have come to me with the cross and nails ready to crucify me, but I am not afraid because my Easter is in July,” the Kenyan-based Jesus told the media.

As the world marks the Easter season between Friday, April 7, 2023, and Monday, April 10, 2023, Yesu wa Tongaren explained he will be fasting as he waits to celebrate his version of Easter in three months’ time.

“The Bible says we should be cautious and not assimilate what other international countries are doing. I have also warned my people. We don’t celebrate this Pasaka.”

The self-proclaimed Jesus says that Easter celebrations are not allowed in his gates which he referred to as Jerusalem.

“A Muslim came here carrying a nail ready to crucify me. But I told him that God cannot be mocked as it is written in Galatians 6:7.”

He claims he’d had earlier seen the man in spirit.

To him, their Easter celebration is marked with feasting as it is written in Exodus 12: 21.

“There are some who say that I take cannabis, others think that I am mad, but I am not. Even Noah in the bible when he told people about the destruction, they never believed.”

Good Friday is marked by the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum.

As Kenyans were busy making jokes about his crucifixion on social media after he declared that he is Jesus, Mr Wekesa said that, “Jesus was crucified only once, and since I have come for the second time, it is written that I come to save those who await me, not to die for their sins a second time.

During Easter celebrations, Christians commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

