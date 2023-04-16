Why your good conduct certificate is being delayed by DCI

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO

The entrance to the headquarters of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations along Kiambu road, Nairobi. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO





The Criminal Registration Bureau, which operates under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenya, is responsible for producing certificates of good conduct.

However, the bureau has been experiencing major failures over the past three months, with crucial documents lodged in their e-citizen system being lost alarmingly.

Also read: How cyber café operator was busted while forging Certificates of Good Conduct

Many job-seekers have been left suffering as they cannot book appointments due to the non-production of the necessary documents. Some individuals suspect internal sabotage, questioning whether the bureau is under attack or simply experiencing poor management.

The question on everyone’s mind is, who will take responsibility for this mess? Are DCI Amin Mohammed or Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok aware of the situation?

The situation has caused a major headache for job-seekers who require these documents to secure employment and for employers who require the certificates before hiring.

The failure to produce certificates of good conduct has become a hindrance to the job market, and the situation needs urgent attention to rectify the problem.

It remains to be seen how long the situation will persist and who will ultimately take responsibility for the bureau’s failures.

Also read: Certificate of Good Conduct issuance to resume in 27 Huduma Centres