Why your UK visa is yet to be processed





The British High Commissioner to Kenya, Jane Marriott, has apologized to Kenyans for the slow UK visa processing delay.

In a video, Marriott explained that there has been a backlog of the visas since the pandemic time and that contributed to the delays.

“The various global issues and crisis that are going off at the moment and an unprecedented demand for visas has also contributed to the delay in visa processing,” she said.

Ms Marriott said in 2019, 300,000 students across the world wanted to go in the UK, a figure that has nearly doubled this year.

As a result, Kenyans seeking to go to the UK to study, for business or as tourists have been advised to apply six weeks in advance.

“The six weeks begin the day you go to the visa application center not when you fill in the forms online,” the High Commissioner explained.

However, Ms Marriott urged Kenyans to provide the right paper work as that will help speed up the decision making process.

“I understand that many of you will need their passport back in this period and you can get those back from the visa application center at a small fee,” she offered.