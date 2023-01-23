Widow of man who drowned in Juja Dam shared TikTok video on infidelity before his death

Margaret Kiiru and her late husband Tirus Maina. Tirus drowned when his car rolled into a dam on January 18, 2023. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Before his death, the wife of a businessman who drowned in a Juja dam accident shared TikTok videos on infidelity.

Nairobi News has a video in which Ms Margaret Kiiru shared a song on matters of cheating eight days before her husband Mr Tirus Maina died.

In the video, she shares a video where she is lipsynching to rapper Boutross’s popular TikTok hit titled, Angela.

In the video, she expresses her emotions in various ways from skepticism to sarcasm as she sings a naughty portion of the song.

In the video, she sings, “I know you like teasing, I know you like freak in I know you sound easy, Angela am I the one scheming, I’m I the one cheating or you just don’t feel me…”

However, in the last two days, the lady has been sharing videos mourning the death of her husband as she shared images that captured moments they spent together.

Mr Maina died alongside a woman whose identity is yet to be known to date.

The bodies of the two victims were retrieved from the dam by divers. The vehicle, a Nissan X-Trail (registration number KCM 033C), was also retrieved from the dam on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and towed to Mugutha Police Station.

Witnesses said that the woman’s body was the first to be retrieved from the dam.

The witnesses also said they saw the car parked near the dam for some time before it finally plunged into the murky dam waters.

A check on the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) records shows that the vehicle is registered under the name of Magari Africa.

Nairobi News reached out to the company, and an official said the vehicle was sold to Mr Maina three years ago.

