Widow of murdered gangster deletes her condolence message on Facebook





The widow of a wanted gangster who was shot dead over the weekend by police officers has deleted an intimate post she uploaded on Facebook.

The woman whose identity cannot be revealed for legal reasons had mourned her husband identified as Eddy alias Yutman saying that it was unbelievable that he had died.

“Walahi Eddy umeamua tu hivyo. Iko tu sawa one day we will die me siamini Yutman niwewe umetuacha. RIP. Joh (I swear, Eddy, you made this decision. It is well, one day we will die, I don’t believe Yutman, that you left me. Rest in Peace, Joh),” the post read in full.

The woman, who is said to be a mother of one, could not hide her pain as she also kept commenting on the post until the afternoon of Monday, January 18, 2023, when she deleted it, moments after Nairobi News reported on the personal life of the murdered robber.

The last Facebook post she uploaded was on the same day when her husband was murdered in cold blood where she said that one should be so worried of the grave.

Eddy was murdered alongside another suspect when they were cornered by police officers stealing from members of the public.

According to the police, the slain suspect had been released from prison in December 2022 after being bailed out.

It all started when a group of gunmen on a motorbike started attacking and robbing from members of the public of their valuables and cash in Kibarange area.

According to a police report, the two shot and injured a man who was heading home. He was shot on his right thigh and currently admitted at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital.

Members of the public told the police what was happening and a manhunt for the duo started, leading to the fatal shooting of the wanted man.

