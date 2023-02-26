Widows association boss reaches out to Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu





Dr Dianah Kamande, the founder Come together Widows and Orphans Organization (CTWOO), has cautioned people over castigating Edday Nderitu.

Ms Edday is the first wife to Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki popularly known as Samidoh.

Reacting to the recent threat by Nderitu to call off her 15-year marriage with Samidoh, Dr Dianah also warned that the issue should not be taken lightly.

She says Nderitu could be going through difficult moments sparked by her union’s wrangles.

The aftermath, Dianah says, may not end up well.

“Since she wrote the message online, I have been trying to reach out to her in vain. Seemingly, she is undergoing depression which is detrimental,” the philanthropist of the Non-Governmental Organ that addresses widows and orphans’ issues, as well as less privileged persons in the society told Nairobi News in an exclusive interview.

Edday, last week penned an emotional message through her Facebook page stating, ‘enough was enough’ with the Kikuyu artist, who she accused of disrespecting her.

Samidoh, also a police officer, has sired two children with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

The two have had an on-and-off relationship which consistently brews controversy in the public.

They are not shy of endless chaos, which has ostensibly subjected Edday to the corner.

With the endless dramas between Samidoh and Karen taking centre stage, Nderitu, a mother of three, regretted Samidoh and his baby mama have dragged her and the children into madness.

She has endured online trolls as a result, and openly admitted she cannot put up in a polygamous marriage.

According to Dr Dianah, Samidoh should bring her house in order and stand as the head of the house.

“I remain neutral on the polygamy debate, but there are many men out there in marriage who have sired children with their concubines. Samidoh should bring order in his house,” advised the human activist.

The humanitarian is a Gender Based Violence (GBV) survivor from her past marriage, and calls on the public to refrain from making negative comments affecting Samidoh’s family.

