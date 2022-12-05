Wife of one of missing Indians speaks about hubby’s disappearance





Ms Ambreen Khan Kidwai, the wife of one of the missing Indians, has yet again spoken about her husband’s disappearance.

In a post on her Twitter account on Sunday, Ms Kidwai spoke about how this year has been challenging to her.

“This year I met the most broken version of me, also the strongest,” she tweeted.

Ms Kidwai is the wife to Mr Zaid Sami Kidwai who went missing alongside his friend Mr Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and a Kenyan driver known as Mr Nicodemus Mwania.

The trio went missing on July 25, outside the Ole Sereni Hotel. The two foreigners were in the country to work with President William Ruto’s ICT campaign team.

Her statement comes just a day after the Director of Public Prosecution Mr Noordin Haji gave an assurance for thorough investigations into the matter and that justice would be served.

“The ODPP recognizes the complexity of the matter and continues to collaborate and coordinate with the National Police Service and Internal Affairs Unit to ensure comprehensive investigations into this matter,” Mr Haji said.

Mr Haji promised to ensure his office relies on facts, evidence and the rule of law to appropriately consider criminal culpability of all those who will be found on the wrong.

Currently, a total of 13 officers attached to the disbanded Special Service Unit (SSU) are facing murder charges of the trio after it emerged that they would have had a hand in their disappearance.

The matter was mentioned in court on December 1, 2022, when the officers were arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts and were each released on a bond of Sh500,000.

They are scheduled to undergo a DNA test in order to ascertain whether they were involved in the disappearance of the three.