Wife’s frantic search for missing Indian tourist, Dennis Itumbi shades light

When Mr Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan left India, they were excited about the chance to work with a Presidential candidate and to visit various sites around the country.

President William Ruto’s aide, Dennis Itumbi, detailed their last moments in a damning social media post that pointed fingers at the DCI – killer squad.

“They visited Mombasa, Homabay, Mara, Nyama Choma joints and damn, they loved our dance joints too,” Itumbi said, “Their eyes were primarily on enjoying Kenya as much as they could.”

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

The killer squad has been on the news of late. Itumbi detailed how the killer squad tortured and sniffed life out of its victims.

“Head injuries is their favourite. A majority of the deaths were confirmed to be from head injuries,” Itumbi said, “Abdominal and chest injuries, drowning where the victim was left to die a slow and painful death by being tossed in the water with hands and legs tied.”

In a report, IPOA concludes “that initial Investigations point to the same or similar perpetrators due to the nature of injuries and cause of death.”