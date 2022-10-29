Wife’s frantic search for missing Indian tourist, Dennis Itumbi shades light
When Mr Mohammad Zaid Sami Kidwai and Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan left India, they were excited about the chance to work with a Presidential candidate and to visit various sites around the country.
President William Ruto’s aide, Dennis Itumbi, detailed their last moments in a damning social media post that pointed fingers at the DCI – killer squad.
The killer squad has been on the news of late. Itumbi detailed how the killer squad tortured and sniffed life out of its victims.
“Head injuries is their favourite. A majority of the deaths were confirmed to be from head injuries,” Itumbi said, “Abdominal and chest injuries, drowning where the victim was left to die a slow and painful death by being tossed in the water with hands and legs tied.”
In a report, IPOA concludes “that initial Investigations point to the same or similar perpetrators due to the nature of injuries and cause of death.”
In a letter to the Indian High Commission in Nairobi, Ambreen Kidwai, wife of Mr Mohammad Zaid, said the two men had come to Kenya in February 2022 on tourist visas.
On the day the two went missing, they had excused themselves to go for drinks.
Itumbi detailed their last moments.
Ms Kidwai said she called her husband a few minutes before midnight, and he responded that he would leave the bar after 15 minutes.
She said she retired to bed and woke up at 3 am, only to find that her husband had not yet returned. She then started the long search for the two men and their driver, Nicodemus Mwania, which continued.
Ms Kidwai said that she also checked with mutual friends in Nairobi, but they had not heard from her husband either.
The next day, she went to the bar where the two had been and sought CCTV footage, which showed that they left the premises a few minutes before 1 am.
The footage showed that they boarded a Toyota sedan, the car driven by Mr Mwania.
Ms Kidwai positively identified the car to the police as the one the two Indians had used.
The men have not been found, but nine police officers who served in the disbanded Special Service Unit were arrested in relation to the disappearances.
They include Peter Muthee Gachiku, Francis Muendo Ndonye, John Mwangi Kamau, and Joseph Kamau Mbugua.
These were the first suspects arrested in connection with the disappearances.
The others were Joseph Mbaya, David Kipsoi, Stephen Mutunda, Paul Muriithi and Simon Gikonyo.
The suspects will know their fate on Monday next week when a court will decide whether they will be detained for another 30 days as prosecutors requested.
The two Indians are believed to have been kidnapped and murdered.
The first details of their suspected deaths were made public in an affidavit produced in a court in Kahawa, Nairobi, by investigating officer Michael Kirui.
The affidavit did not cite the motive of the murders but shed light on an alleged killer squad that was ready to pull the trigger and worked closely with other rogue elements in the DCI.
President Ruto has claimed that the disbanded unit was an elite squad formed by former Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti involved in extrajudicial killings.
