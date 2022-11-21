Wilbroda: How I contributed to my failed marriage





Actress and radio presenter Jacque Nyaminde better known as Wilbroda has revealed how she contributed to her failed marriage.

Speaking during an interview with a local publication, the former Papa Shirandula actress admitted that she played a big role in the collapse of her marriage.

“I also contributed to the breakup. I think by the time one thing that contributed to our breakup was that I was with my relatives all the time. My sisters were always at my house, I didn’t see a big deal with it until later on after we broke up, he mentioned it to his friend,” she said.

“I didn’t see that. Looking at it now I’m like, I contributed to their coming. I went overboard. I enjoyed their company but it cost me.”

Wilbroda said nowadays she no longer entertains visitors unless they come at her invitation.

“I no longer entertain visitors even my relatives. People need their personal space. It’s one of the things. You have to be mentally prepared to have friends over.”

During the same interview, the actress also shared the challenges that have come with co-parenting, at times she has gotten to the point she is willing to do it all alone.

“I cant see we are friends (with my child’s father). At times you throw everything, and you say, ‘you know what, I’ll never call you again. I’m going to do this alone. Catch me if you can but I’m gone,” she narrated.

“I really value my happiness and peace of mind. That always comes first because I know this is the only life there is to live. Nobody has been to heaven and came back and told us how great it is. You make your heaven and hell right here,” she continued.

The radio presenter also hinted at anger issues being part of the reason why she could not keep up with her baby daddy saying that he would get extremely furious which really scared her.

“I opted out the moment I noticed how at times he would raise his voice and get angry in an abnormal way,” she said.

The actress however said her son and the dad have a good relationship and that it was below her to try and keep them apart.

“My son and his dad are in each other’s lives. Whether he supports me or not, the child is his, give him a chance to see the child. There are also deadbeat mums. So do not deny a child the chance to know the other parent. It’s wrong.”

