Will Zuchu tame ladies’ man Diamond Platnumz?





We all saw it from a mile, the longing glances, raunchy dancing and even numerous bedroom videos and photos of the two of them together.

But despite our conviction, denial was the order of the day for Tanzanian singers Diamond Platnumz and Zuhura Othman also known as Zuchu until last month when Diamond finally confessed to being in a romantic relationship with her.

On November 24 Diamond wore his heart on his sleeve and bore it all to the world telling Zuchu the three words any woman would love to hear from the person they care about.

That was not all. Diamond also shared photos and videos of the two of them making out. In case you are wondering what I am blubbering about let me take you back to the beginning where it all started.

Also read: Hamisa Mobetto breathes fire as she defends son with Diamond Platinumz

Zuchu was signed into the Wasafi label in April 2020. At the time Diamond was fresh from breaking up with Kenyan singer Tanasha Donna. The couple dated for almost a year and went their separate ways immediately after the birth of their son.

If you have been following the Jeje hitmaker career online and offline then you are already aware that he has a thing for the ladies.

In fact, despite being one of the top artistes in East Africa the only thing it seems he can’t do is to stay single.

That is why the same year when Zuchu started gaining popularity as a singer she had to set the record straight when rumours started making rounds that she was dating her boss.

Also read: Kale ka dance: The Miondoko Dance has gone viral

At the time she claimed that Diamond wasn’t interested in her and, as a matter of fact, he was always offering her pieces of advice on how to deal with men eyeing her.

Zuchu also insisted that Diamond was only looking out for her as his young sister and he was afraid that without proper mentorship she could easily end up getting distracted by male suitors.

But whether it was Diamond’s sultry voice or waist-shaking dance moves that charmed Zuchu, fans can’t help but wonder whether this time the Zanzibarian will be able to tame the Tanzanian ‘bad boy’.

Zari Hassan, Wema Sepetu, Hamisa Mobetto, Jokate Mwengelo, Penny Mungilwa, Jacqueline Wolper, Irene Uwoya, Aunti Ezekiel and Tunda Sebastian are just some of the women Diamond has dated at one time or the other.

Also read: List of top 10 Kenyan streamed artistes of 2022 on Spotify