William Kabogo: I know Kenya’s next president





William Kabogo has urged Kenyans to remain calm as they await the presidential results.

Via a video he shared on his socials, the seasoned politician also claimed he know who the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman will declare as the country’s next president.

“I wish to request Kenyans to be calm,” he explained.

“As I’d said earlier, your lives will not change much (whoever you elect) unless there are deliberate efforts out in place. So it is better if everyone returned to work as we await for the results. And we should maintain peace during this period. I know who will be elected (president), but do you?”

Nduguzanguni wakenya, nawasihi tuwe na subra. Maisha itaendelea kwavioviote vile. Waziwahili husema “subra huvuta heri” pic.twitter.com/6KVajwtMel — Hon. William Kabogo (@honkabogo) August 13, 2022

Kabogo, contesting on his Tujibebe Party of Kenya, failed in his attempt to reclaim the Kiambu gubernatorial seat, coming third behind winner Kimani Wamatangi of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Independent candidate Wainaina wa Jungle.

His campaigns attracted the spotlight after he initially agreed to work with Deputy President William Ruto, before the dup fell out.

He also publicly fell out with Wamatangi at a public rally and was forced to go it alone.

The IEBC is expected to announce the country’s fifth president before the Monday evening deadline.

Raila Odinga and William Ruto are favourites to win a tight presidential contest.