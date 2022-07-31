William Kabogo leads Kiambu gubernatorial race

Kiambu gubernatorial aspirants William Kabogo (right) chats with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria during a past function in Gatundu, Kiambu County. FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

William Kabogo will likely reclaim his Kiambu gubernatorial seat in the August 2022 polls if elections are held today, an opinion poll conducted by Mizani in July indicates.

Mr Kabogo, the Tujibebe party leader, holds a 34.4 percent in the poll, ahead of Independent candidate Mr Wainaina Jungle at 30.5 percent.

Kabogo served as the first Kiambu governor between 2013 and 2017 but was defeated by Ferdinand Waititu who would later be impeached on corruption allegations.

Kabogo had initially warmed up to Deputy President William Ruto but bolted out and is now on his own.

Jungle is the outgoing Thika Town lawmaker.

In third place is United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi, while the fourth and fifth positions are occupied by incumbent James Nyoro and controversial lawmaker Moses Kuria.

“The Kiambu County opinion survey was conducted between July 29- July 30,” confirmed Mizani Africa.

In the Senatorial race, Mr Machel Waikenda, a member of Chama cha Kazi is the most preferred Senatorial candidate after he garnered 39.2 percent.

The second position is occupied by Paul Thang’wa who accumulated 36.1 percent and the third position was picked by Mr George Maara who accumulated 15.0 percent.

The fourth, fifth and sixth position was picked by Mr George Njoroge (2.8 percent), Ms Alice Wangari (1.9 percent) while the rest were undecided.

In the race to be the Kiambu County woman representative, Ms Anne Wamuratha emerged the most preferred candidate after she garnered 37.4 percent.

The second position was picked by Ms Mercy Njungari who managed to get 35.0 percent while the third position was taken by Loice Kim who managed to get 14.1 percent.

Ms Gladys Chania, Ms Njeri Bakari and Ms Lydiah Njeri emerged fourth, fifth and sixth after they respectively managed to get 7.9 percent, 3.3 percent and 2.0 percent.

Kiambu is one of the richest counties in Kenya. It boasts the industrial town of Thika in its proximity and closeness to Nairobi.