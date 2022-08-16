William Ruto – I called Mr Odinga and told him we shall have tea together





President-elect William Ruto on Monday, August 15, 2022, said that he had spoken to Azimio La Umoja Coalition leader Raila Odinga and asked him that they have tea together.

Addressing the media at Bomas of Kenya after he had been handed the certificate to ascertain that he had won the election, DP Ruto said that he was looking forward to sharing it with Mr Odinga who was his closest competitor.

“In the morning (of August 15), I called Mr Odinga and told him that we shall have tea together very soon,” he said.

Terming Mr Odinga as a worthy opponent, he also said that he will ensure that he works hand in hand with every elected leader as he said that the opposition was important in the country.

According to the results that were announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Mr Wafula Chebukati, DP Ruto managed to garner 7,176,141 votes while Mr Odinga garnered 6,942,930 votes.

On Monday afternoon, there were indications that the Azimio La Umoja coalition was planning to dispute the outcome of the results after they accused Mr Chebukati of hiding from them yet they had grievances they wanted to share.

Already, Ms Karua has hinted that the announcement made by Mr Chebukati was not final as the matter was not yet done.

“It is not over till is over,” she posted on her official Twitter account.

Drama was witnessed at the Bomas of Kenya just moments before Mr Chebukati could make the official announcement.

Police officers were forced to handle the situation as at some point the event turned violent.