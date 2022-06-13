William Ruto quotes non existent Bible verse





Deputy President William Ruto has again quoted the wrong Bible verse.

In an interview with NTV on Sunday night the DP claimed Matthew 17:29 which he said: “His (Jesus) disciples when they were following him they asked him, we have left our families, we have left our businesses we used to be fishermen, we’ve come to follow you…what is in it for us?”

But no such verse exists in the Bible.

In fact the Book of Matthew only has 27 verses and not 29 as the DP suggests.

Ruto might actually have been referring to Luke 18:28-30 which reads: “We have left all we had to follow you! ‘Truly I tell you,’ Jesus said to them, ‘no one who has left home or wife or brothers or sisters or parents or children for the sake of the kingdom of God will fail to receive many times as much in this age, and in the age to come eternal life.”

It is the second time in less than a month that Ruto has quoted the wrong Bible verse.

The other moment was during the prayer breakfast meeting at Safari Park hotel.

He said: “We are all human beings and the Bible says in Isaiah 1:18 we have fallen short. So where we have fallen short to all my friends, I ask for your forgiveness.”

This, however, is not factual as Isaiah 1:18 reads: “Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”

The DP might have actually been referring to Romans 2:23 which reads “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.”

Ruto is gunning to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as Head of State ahead of the August 2022 polls and will battle it out with Raila Odinga, George Wajackoyah and Mwaure Waihiga.