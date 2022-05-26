William Ruto quotes wrong Bible verse at Prayer Breakfast

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi during the National Prayer Breakfast in Nairobi on may 26, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto quoted the wrong Bible verse in his speech on Thursday during the National Prayer Breakfast meeting at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi.

Dr Ruto made the error while addressing the gathering, which included President Uhuru Kenyatta, a host of political and religious leaders from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and the DR Congo.

“We are all human beings and the Bible says in Isaiah 1:18 we have fallen short. So where we have fallen short to all my friends, nawaomba msamaha,” Ruto said.

This, however, is not factual. Isaiah 1:18 reads: “Come now, let us reason together, says the Lord: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.”

Ruto might have actually been referring to Romans 2:23 which reads “For all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.”

The DP is seeking to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as Head of State in the August 9 General Election.

He has often admitted that he will be facing stiff competition from Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga in the polls.

Mr Odinga, however, skipped the prayer breakfast and was represented by his running mate Martha Karua.