William Ruto ‘ready’ to share election results





Deputy President William Ruto has put in place a communication team that will share results from all polling stations in August 2022 polls as soon as they announced.

This is according to Dennis Itumbi, an aide of the DP, and controversial blogger who reportedly leads a communication unit he refers to as the Hustler National Intelligence Bureau (HNIB).

“HNIB is ready to share results from all the 55,000 Polling Stations as announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). (This will include) forms and video announcing results. Tuko ready (we are ready),” wrote Itumbi on his social media.

The polls are set for August 9, pitting Ruto against Raila Odinga, a seasoned politician also considered his strongest challenger.

The polls also come in the wake of a political fallout between Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Itumbi is known to post controversial information on his socials that command a huge following.

He has, in the recent past, been arrested in connection and hauled before court with a letter authored suggesting the DP’s life is in danger.

Transmission of election results has always been a controversial in Kenya.

It led to the nullification of the 2017 general elections, after IEBC lawyers infamously told the Supreme Court the numbers Kenyans saw on the TV screens during the election tallying process were just but statistics.

And in a related development, Ruto and his political allies including Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula and Josphat Nanok insist that there is a plot to rig the 2022 polls in favour of Odinga.