Willis Raburu: I used Sh900,000 to lose my weight

Willis Raburu, the host of 10 over 10 show which airs on Citizen TV every Friday night. PHOTO | COURTESY

Media personality, Willis Raburu has revealed details of his gastric bypass surgery that cost him Sh900,000. Gastric bypass is a type of weight loss surgery that involves creating a small pouch from the stomach and connecting the newly created pouch directly to the small intestine.

The 35-year-old has narrated how he went for the surgery three months ago at Nairobi Virtrit Hospital.

“Yes I went for gastric surgery here in Nairobi to reduce my weight. After the surgery, it took me some time to heal,” said Raburu.

Willis also said the surgery helps reduce the amount of food that one eats.

“I used to eat more than six chapattis and visit KFC regularly. But now I don’t eat much. I know this is a lasting solution,” he said.

He also said he has tried several ways to help him reduce weight but they have not been successful.

“I have gone for vigorous training at the gym. I have done workouts but my weight reduces for a while then it all suddenly comes back. Not that I don’t like the gym but it did not work for me,” he said.

Before he went for the surgery, Willis revealed that he was weighing 164 kilograms.

“My pressure and cholesterol were very high. My health was at stake and I needed to take care of myself before it was too late,” he said.

He said that it took him up to four weeks feeding on mashed foods after the surgery.

“I used to eat the same food as my child. You are not allowed to eat ‘hard’ meals until you recover,” he said.

He also said that he faced cyberbullying because of his weight.

“I have gone through a lot because of my weight. I loved myself and just decided to ignore people’s comments. But I would advise people to appreciate themselves and accept that they need help,” he said.