Willis Raburu’s ex-wife Marya Prude dating again





Marya Prude, the ex-wife of popular TV host Willis Raburu, has dropped hints that she may be in a new relationship.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram, fans bombarded her with questions about her love life, prompting one to ask outright, “Are you dating?”

To which Marya coyly responded, “Shemeji amepokea simu,” implying that her in-law had received the greetings from her significant other.

When another follower asked for a glimpse of Marya’s new man, she teased, “Mimi nakupenda tu bure mummy. Si utuonyeshe shemeji wambea tunaumia,” before adding, “Mtakuwa tuu sawa. Acha shemeji apumue angalau.” Translation: “I love you for free, dear. Show us our in-law. We are eager to meet him. We are on edge, sis!”

Marya also addressed whether she plans on having another child, to which she responded that it’s a decision she would make with her new boyfriend.

“Any plans kuongeza karembo sibling ama sai mama needs time for herself?” a fan asked. “Mama is working on her bag right now. Children will come later or never. Tutaona na shemeji,” Marya said.

Marya and Willis Raburu tied the knot in May 2017 in a lavish ceremony but separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce later that year.

Marya mentioned being open to dating and marriage in a July 2021 interview but also revealed that she regretted getting married at such a young age.

“I’m not wishing but I’m open to it if the right person comes,” she said.

“Marriage is not an achievement in life, just that it is overrated. I woke up this morning with so much to do in my mind and I just remembered I got married at 23, yes yes! 23 l don’t know what I was thinking!”

She added that she had wasted time fulfilling societal and human expectations of her as a wife, and would be further along in life had she not been married.

Meanwhile, Willis Raburu has moved on with Ivy Namu, with whom he has two children. The couple will tie the knot in a white wedding ceremony later this year. As for Marya, we can’t wait to see who is keeping her smiling and glowing.

