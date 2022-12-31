Willis Raburu’s ex-wife pens emotional tributes to late daughter





Willis Raburu’s ex-wife Marya Prude is emotional as she remembers the memory of her baby, Adana.

Through her social media platforms, Marya recounted how she received the news about the death of baby Adana on December 31, 2019.

Marya quoted Zoe Clark-Coates, in The Baby Loss Guide, “I will never forget the room, the small window. The lack of light. The examination bed. The chairs. The sounds. The expressions. The words. The gestures. Every aspect, every little moment, forever captured, in a moment of utter heartbreak, when they said ‘I am sorry there is no heartbeat’.”

Marya added another post describing her late daughter as a plot changer in her life despite the short time they spent together.

“Your time on earth was brief, and the chapter detailing your existence seems so small in the story of my life. But you were the plot changer. The colour giver. The character builder, the joy bringer. Once you were created, no page was ever the same again.”

Marya went on to wish her daughter a happy third birthday.

She also cautioned her fans on what they should never tell a grieving mum. Among them was a popular phrase used by people for comforting grieving parents, “God has a reason for everything.”

Marya also talked about blaming herself for her daughter’s death.

“Losing a child or a pregnancy is not easy, and most of the time, we blame ourselves and have these voices ‘Maybe, I could have gone to the doctor earlier. Maybe I could have rested more. Maybe I could’ve gone for more tests…,” she wrote.

On his part, Willis Raburu said he missed his daughter.

Raburu said his daughter’s death affected him in ways he is yet to recover from.

“I used to drive for long distances but sometimes, I lost focus. I went for therapy twice a week,” he said in a past radio interview.

“It was painful and I will never forget it. The worst was I had to go back to work and I need energy for my TV show. After the show, I would cry all the way home.”

Raburu and Marya Prude divorced in 2020, a few months after their daughter died.

The media personality has since moved on and is set to wed the mother of his two children, Ivy Namu.

