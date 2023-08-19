Willy Paul threatens gunmen who visited his studio. Fans react to saga

Willy Paul and the CCTV footage of the gunmen. PHOTO| COURTESY

Renowned singer Willy Paul has taken to social media to address a disturbing incident involving armed individuals allegedly sent to his recording studio.

The controversial singer conveyed a strong message to an unidentified person, cautioning them to keep their distance from his life.

In an Instagram story posted on August 19, Willy Paul conveyed his astonishment at the actions of the individual in question, asserting,

“I wonder why you’d do that, boss, stay out of my life. Sending people with guns to my studio won’t help. Leave me alone. I’m ten steps ahead. Consider this a warning. I may look stupid, but I’m not.”

Although Willy Paul did not explicitly name the alleged perpetrator, his words hinted at a personal connection between them.

The singer also shared security footage from his studio, revealing the appearance and details of the alleged armed individuals.

“The gunmen you saw at my studio yesterday were hired to kill me or leave me crippled. I repeat, if the DCI Kenya don’t do something about it, then I’ll do it myself!! What I know is, I only have one enemy. The enemy should know that not all tracks were covered,” Willy Paul stated.

This is not the first instance of Willy Paul speaking out against perceived threats.

Earlier this year, the artist also shared an encounter at a petrol station where he faced unwarranted insults and harassment from individuals who recognized him.

Despite Pozze’s earnest statements, some speculate that his actions might be linked to an upcoming music project, questioning the authenticity of the alleged threat.

Attempts to reach out to Willy Paul for a response and further information regarding an OB Number or police report related to the incident remained unanswered.

When Nairobi News eventually got him on the phone, he said, “I will call you back later.”

On social media, fans have expressed varying opinions regarding the situation.

willydavido_tv: The issue with trying to gain attention for the sake of popularity is that even when you speak the truth, people might perceive it as mere attention-seeking.

otwere_morara: Hey, focus on your music and set politics aside for now! 😂

m_shaniz: Whether you view it as seeking attention or not, the grim reality remains that there have been instances where criminal elements have been harming individuals. Some gangs are targeting specific individuals, leaving them stripped of everything after causing harm. These incidents predominantly affect men, and the motives behind them might be unclear, especially in places like Kiambu County.

destiny_madooh: Why is there a persistent perception among Kenyans that Willy is always seeking attention for popularity? Is there a reason behind this assumption?

