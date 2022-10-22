Willy Paul’s ‘666’ plated Mercedes Benz A45 AMG is Usher’s favourite ride – Watch

Willy Paul with the new Mercedes Benz and the 666 number plate

Willy Paul with the new Mercedes Benz and the 666 number plate





Controversial artiste Willy Paul alias Pozze has allegedly bought himself a Mercedes-Benz sunroof. We say allegedly because most personalities hire cars for music video shoots and are also paid to promote them.

Pozze’s new ride is a Mercedes Benz A 45 AMG and American RnB singer Akon’s favourite car.

Pop icon Usher was the first to drive the posh ride before its debut at the Geneva auto show in 2013.

According to the company website, Mercedes Benz Panoramic sunroofs vehicles are larger than the standard sunroof, letting more light in.

This helps to keep you warmer in the cold and helps the cabin feel larger than it truly is.

Pozze said he had decided to reward himself with the new ride through his social media since he recently released ‘clean’ content. The singer is known for his ratchet content that crosses the line between risque and tasteless.

During the announcement of his new acquisition, the singer told his fans he would release more music, thanking them for supporting his career.

“I intend to keep it that way, and to you my fans that gave me a second chance. It is because of your generosity that I am where I am today,” Pozze wrote.

In May 2021, Pozze vowed to his fans that he would be more intentional in his approach to content creation.

“For the longest time, I thought that being nasty was the way to go. That being nasty would make my music sell. I’ve come to realise that good music is what people want, and this year, I promise nothing but the best,” he said.

In the video Pozze shared with his 2 million followers, many were keen to notice the ride’s number plate, 666.

The number plate is associated with dark forces and is considered to be the mark of The Beast, according to the book of revelation in the Bible.

Mercedes is one of the most expensive cars in the world.

Pozze’s new ride ranges from KSh 8.65M to KSh 13.75M depending on the dealer, mileage, and year of manufacture.

Check out the specs in the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W.I.L.L.Y.P.O.Z.Z.E (@willy.paul.msafi)

Some fans speculate the car is not his as he recently ventured into the car hire business.

The 29-year-old singer in September this year launched a flashy Nissan that he said would be hiring to the public.

The vehicle, which previously operated as a matatu before it stalled, is christened ‘Pozzee’ and is decorated with graffiti and his photos.

Taking to social media, the Njiwa Njiwa hitmaker wrote, “My new business. To God be the Glory. It’s open for hire, classy thing, fam!”

In 2019, Pozze also said he had bought a brand new Mercedes Benz.

At the time, he said his car was his new girlfriend.

“Oooh yes, meet my new woman. Of course, I had to reward myself for the good job I’ve been doing… so

I bought myself this new machine. Meet my new girlfriend, fam. I’m not only the number one artist. I am Mr. Mapozi #pozzeamefika.”

Some fans also praised the singer for his handwork.

jerrytravis_: Congratulations, bro. You deserve it Mtoto Wa Mathare, to the world.

mchina_mdogo: Pozzee ndio Diamond wa Kenya current.

mainawakageni: Blessings.

