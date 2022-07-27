Wilson Airport to be closed for two days

A section of Wilson Airport in Nairobi in this May 2, 2019 picture. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Domestic carriers operating from Wilson Airport in Nairobi have rescheduled their flights following a military exercise around the airport’s airspace.

The airspace will be closed on Thursday July 28 and Friday August 5, with the closure expected to affect a number of flights, especially those used by tourists visiting various parts of the country.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) the airspace will be closed on Thursday July 28 from 10am to 4pm and again on Friday 5th August 2022 from 10am to 4pm.

AIRPORT CLOSURE NOTICE!

To all our esteemed customers, please note Wilson Airport will be closed on 28thJuly 2022 and 5th August from 10:00am to 4:00pm. For further clarification regarding the new timings, call our reservations team on 0730888000 or email res@flysafarilink.com. pic.twitter.com/tUcE2RWGt0 — Safarilink Aviation Limited (@Flysafarilink) July 27, 2022

Airlines operating scheduled services and charter flights from the airport, such as Safarilink and Air Kenya are now making arrangements to either reschedule their flights or rebook passengers for departures on subsequent days. Passengers booked on those two days are also being advised to contact the respective reservation departments.

Airlines such as Safarilink have already rescheduled their flight following the temporary disruption and urged its customers to take the early morning flights as well the afternoon flights

Wilson Airport is the main hub for light aircraft flying within Kenya and the neighbouring countries. It is one of the busiest light aircraft airports in Africa. The airport serves domestic and international traffic. It is used mostly by general aviation traffic.