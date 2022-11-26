Winnie Odinga shows off basketball skills ahead of EALA games





Winnie Odinga has shown off her basketball skills ahead of the East African Parliamentary games in Juba, South Sudan.

The youngest child of Raila Odinga studied in the US, where basketball is considered a big sport.

She is filmed making successful tries and points while in training.

In the video, Winnie was dressed in a striped blue and white blouse with beige trousers and some sneakers.

Winnie recently journeyed into active politics following her election as the East African Legislative Assembly’s (EALA) MP and is considered as the successor of her dad, who has been in Kenyan politics for more than four decades.

Mr Odinga has served as prime minister, energy minister, and roads minister even though he unsuccessfully contested for the presidency on five occasions, including in 2022, where he lost to President William Ruto.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetang’ula Thursday led a group of lawmakers in readiness for the EALA games.

“Coming to Juba to participate in these games for many of us is like a homecoming since we all know that the Republic of South Sudan was born in Nairobi after a long procreated peace process that many of us participated in,” he said.

Adding that the move was symbolic and an appreciation of the peace situation that South Sudan has marked a great milestone.

Kenya is among the Seven EAC Member states taking part in this year’s EALA Games which are hosted on a rotational basis among member states and aim at enhancing inter-parliamentary diplomacy.

Members of Parliament drawn from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan will participate in competitive games in various disciplines ranging from football, basketball, athletes, volleyball and darts netball among others.

The EALA games will last for seven days.

