WIRE awards hardworking woman

Nancy Mutugu (founder of United Women Sacco which empowers women financially) receives a Lifetime Achievement award from Ruth Onkangi from the National Construction Authority. PHOTO: COURTESY

Women in Real Estate (WIRE), has awarded its members who’ve contributed to the social, economic, cultural and political achievement in society.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Chief guest Dr. Paula Kahumbu, the Wildlife Conservationist and Chief Executive of Wildlife Direct recognized the contribution of women and girls who’re taking the lead on climate change adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future for all.

“We owe it to future generations to save our wildlife, it’s our heritage and our identity. We will be lost in our hearts and souls if we discard the gifts that mother Africa bestowed on us, and without our grounding we are nothing. Defend our parks, save our wildlife, love nature. It’s going to be a rocky path, but it can be done,” said Dr. Paula Kahumbu.

WIRE president, Robyn T. Emerson said there was need for every country to embrace gender equality and acknowledge the efforts that women make toward building of a better tomorrow.

“We are being called to address the sustainability of built and natural spaces. If gender isn’t equal in the design and maintenance of these spaces, our future is already compromised. At WIRE we look at what biases we have that prevent us from seeing the inequalities or being unwilling to address them. It might be uncomfortable, but it’s certainly necessary for the future,” said, WIRE President, Emerson.

Under the category of Legend in Practice, Eng. Jane Mutulili, Chief Executive of Lafemme Engineering Services was awarded and Dr. Winfred Mwangi were awarded under the Legend in Academia category.

Also, Joy Mboya, Founder of Go Down Arts Centre was awarded under category of Legend in Social Impact, Shafanana Rajani, Executive Director of Laser Property Services was also awarded under category of Leader in Practice.

Prof. Faith Karanja, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Geospatial and Space Technology, University of Nairobi was awarded under Leader in Academia category.

Under Leader in Leadership/Entrepreneurship, Lynette Njogu, Co-founder, shareholder and Managing Director of Sidai Concrete Limited walked out with the award.

Founder of Wow Mum, Peninah Ndegwa, was awarded as a Leader in Social Impact, Nancy Mutugu, Founder of United Women Sacco took the award as a Lifetime Achiever while Co-founder and CEO Buildher, Tatu Gatere took the award under Women who Build.

Artisan of the year was Jane Kiio, and the Young Achiever award was taken by Nzambi Matee, Material scientist/Engineer.