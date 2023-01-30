Woman admitted in ICU after being assaulted by ex-husband





A woman is currently fighting for her life at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) after being assaulted by her estranged husband.

Police in Huruma Slums, Eldoret West in Uasin Gishu County has launched a manhunt for the man identified as Mr Sylvester Barasa, 36, who went into hiding after beating and badly injuring Ms Dorcas Muthoni, 26.

According to Ms Cecilia Njeri, Mr Barasa is said to have separated from Ms Muthoni two years ago, but he managed to convince her to go to his home so they could iron their issues out.

“He lured her back to his house to discuss matters pertaining to their two children upkeep. During the discussion, a disagreement arose, which led the husband to assault her by use of fists and blows,” Ms Njeri told the police.

The report revealed that Ms Muthoni was injured in her eyes before she fell and hit her head on the floor. She moments later fell unconscious.

Neighbors rushed her to Huruma Sub-County Hospital for treatment, but her condition worsened, prompting the doctors to refer her to MTRH.

Ms Muthoni is still at the ICU, where experts from the neurology department are attending her.

Police officers and sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited the scene but did not find the suspect who is believed to be at large.

Meanwhile, police in Kiamba, Kiambu County, are investigating an incident where the lifeless body of a man was found dumped beside a tarmacked road.

The body of Mr Bernard Ndura Njeri, 39, was found at the scene lying in a pool of blood, with a deep stab wound on the left side of the chest.

The body was taken to the Kihara Sub County Hospital Morgue, awaiting a postmortem.

