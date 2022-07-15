Woman and lover charged with seriously injuring her four-year-old son





A woman and her boyfriend have been with causing grievous harm on her four-year-old son at her house in Parklands, Nairobi. Ms Irene Nduku and Mr Samuel Agesa were at the Kibera Law Courts for causing serious injuries to the minor on diverse dates and at unknown time in Nairobi.

Ms Nduku is also facing two additional charges of infringing on the minor’s right to health and failing to protect the minor. She is accused of willfully denying the child of his rights to health and medical care by failing to take him to hospital. The accused has also been charged with willfully failing to protect the minor from physical torture by her co-accused.

The minor’s predicament was reported to the police by his teacher on June 23, 2022. This was after the teacher noticed that the child was in pain. The suspects, who had been also summoned to the school, were arrested on the same day.

Police called in medical personnel from an NGO who attended to the minor before he was transferred to another hospital in Nairobi where he was treated until early this month when he was discharged and taken to a rescue centre.

Ms Nduku and Mr Agesa denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro and sought for the child’s custody through an advocate. However, prosecution counsel Dennis Muindi Matheka opposed the plea.

“I have seen the pictures of the minor and it is a gruesome affair,” Matheka told the court Maroro.

Matheka said the minor, a PP1 pupil, is currently at a rescue centre and its important for him to remain in the safe custody for the interest of justice.

The accused persons were granted a bond of Sh500,000 each with an alternative cash bail of a similar amount. The matter will be mentioned on July 28, 2022 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.