Woman arrested after attacking boyfriend, a cop, in Nyeri County





Police in Nyeri have nabbed a woman who allegedly attacked her boyfriend an officer and seriously injured him in Nyeri County.

In a police report filed at Nyeri Central Police Station, Ms Linet Wangui Muroki allegedly attacked Mr Stephen Gichuki Njagi on Sunday, December 11, 2022, inside her rental house in Kiawara village, Majengo in Nyeri town.

“The officer sustained two deep cuts, one on his right thigh and another one on the right side of the chest. He also sustained minor bruises on the right hand,” the report read in part.

Also read: How I escaped death in the plane crash – David Rudisha

Sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) rushed to the scene where they managed to recover two blood-stained knives which have been kept as an exhibit.

Police say that they found the floor of the house soiled with blood following the deadly attack on the officer.

Mr Njagi was then taken to Nyeri County Referral Hospital where he is currently admitted at the casualty wing.

Also read: ‘I open my WhatsApp to text him, then I remember…’ cries wife of slain Pakistan Journalist

He is waiting for radiology results and further treatment at the facility.

“The assailant was arrested and incarcerated at Nyeri Police Station and she will be arraigned in court to face the relevant charges,” the report further read.

Meanwhile, a case in which a police officer was charged with five counts of attempting to cause the death of his ex-wife in 2019 is expected to be mentioned in court this week.

Daniel Nzuso Mutisya is alleged to have unlawfully attempted to cause the death of his wife Josephine Mutindi Kithu on January 9, 2019, at Mowlem area.

Also read: I’m dying, help me! Kenyan abandoned in Saudi Arabian hospital

According to court documents, he intentionally attempted to light a gas cooker with a matchbox in an attempt to burn the ex-wife and children who were at home at the time.

On other counts, Mutisya, a general duty officer in Ruai was accused of attempted arson, assault and resisting arrest by police officers.

On the day, it is stated that the accused and his wife were in the house in the evening hours when they got into an argument over a domestic issue.

Also, read our top stories today:

Mind of a killer: How man plotted to rape and murder step sister

6 savage catch phrases used by Kenyans in 2022

Comedian Churchill explains why Mammito will not perform at Laugh Festival

EXCLUSIVE: Babu Owino – I walked out of a police cell into an exam room for my KCSE