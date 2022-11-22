Woman arrested after her phone is recovered at robbery scene





A woman with links to a gang that has been behind a string of robberies and murders in Nairobi’s Eastlands area has been taken into custody by the police.

Jane Owendi Omwinda is being held at Dandora Police Station where detectives are investigating a robbery with violence case where an M-Pesa attendant, Regina Wanjiku, was robbed of her four mobile phones.

Omwinda is suspected to be an accomplice of robbery suspects Danson Musyoka Mulee, Brian Wambua Mbindyo, John Mutiso Makau, Patricia Mulumba and Evans Omondi who have been arrested by the DCI’s Criminal Intelligence and Research Bureau (CRIB) detectives in connection with the robberies.

They are also suspected to have murdered Nicodemus Munyasya, 38, who was shot dead in Savanah, Donholm estate in Nairobi on October 31 while walking home after visiting a bank.

Munyasya had deposited a cheque at Family Bank in Donholm when the gangsters trailed him on a motorbike, shot him dead and took a bag containing disposable cups thinking it was money.

The suspects shot Ms Wanjiku twice on her feet during the robbery in Umoja 3 estate and the robbery was reported at Mowlem Police Station.

In an affidavit filed at Makadara Law Courts, detective corporal Samuel Gichuki of Dandora DCI offices said police visited the scene and recovered two spent cartridges and a mobile phone belonging to Ms Omwinda.

Cpl. Gichuki was seeking the court’s orders to detain the suspect for seven days pending investigations. She was arrested on Sunday November 19.

The detective said he needs time to conduct an identification parade and an analysis of recovered mobile phones and establish the owners and record their statements.

He said Ms Omwinda and her five accomplices are assisting the investigators in arresting other suspects and recovery of the firearm used in the robbery reported by Ms Wanjiku and the murder of Munyasia.

Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia allowed Gichuki to detain Ms Omwinda until Monday next week when she will be arraigned alongside her five accomplices.

