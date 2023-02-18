Woman charged for falsifying report of being assaulted and robbed by her lover

Edwin Muriti and Susan Oreni at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A woman who allegedly lied to the police that her lover had assaulted her and robbed her of Sh50,000 has been charged with giving false information.

Susan Makaya Oreni was charged alongside Edwin Muriti for reporting the matter to chief inspector Alphonse Ngundo and police constable Cornelius Wamalwa at Shaurimoyo Police Station commander.

They gave the alleged false information to the two officers on February 10 at the police station contrary to section 129 (b) of the penal code.

They allegedly lied that Ms Oreni’s lover Stephen Mwangi assaulted her before stealing her cash and a mobile phone worth Sh2,500 intending to cause PC Wamalwa to use his lawful powers to arrest Mr Mwangi for the offence of assault and stealing.

Ms Oreni had gone to Mr Ngundo’s office claiming that she reported the incident at California Police Station but no action was taken and Mr Ngundo assigned the matter to PC Wamalwa.

Ms Oreni and Muriti, who was her witness, recorded statements with the police over the alleged theft and assault.

PC Wamalwa and colleagues went to arrest Mr Mwangi but members of the public informed the officers that they knew of an existing differences between Mr Mwangi and Ms Oreni.

The incident had occurred at the woman’s kiosk within California estate in Kamukunji sub county.

The police officer’s investigations established that the alleged assault and theft were not true as there was a police officer who witnessed the incident and ensured Ms Oreni closed her premises before she was escorted to California Police Station together with Mr Mwangi.

She was arrested together with her witness after the investigations revealed that they had lied about an assault and theft that never occurred.

The two denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani of Makadara Law Courts. They were released on a cash bail of Sh15, 000. The case will be mentioned on June 6, 2023 before hearing starts on August 29, 23.

