Woman charged for refusing to reverse double M-Pesa payment

Christine Munyao at the Kibera Law courts where she faced charged related to failing to reverse an M-Pesa transaction. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A woman who refused to revert Sh53, 100 accidentally sent to her via mobile money transfer, has been charged with theft.

At Kibera law courts, Christine Nthenya Munyao was on Thursday charged with stealing the money from Paul Mumo Kiongera in Westlands, Nairobi on April 25.

Kiongera sent the money to Ms Munyao accidentally and the suspect allegedly sent the money to her friend.

He was sending Sh53, 100 to Ms Munyao to pay construction workers at a site along Raphta road in Westlands when he accidentally sent the cash twice totaling Sh106,200.

The complainant contacted Ms Munyao who denied having received the second batch of Sh53, 100.

However, her Mpesa statement allegedly indicated she had received the money.

Kiongera reported the matter at Kileleshwa police station and Ms Munyao was arrested.

She denied the charges before resident magistrate Jacline Onjwang and was released on a cash bail of Sh100, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh200, 000.

The case will be mentioned on May 12.