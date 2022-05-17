Woman charged with assault after stabbing her husband





A woman who stabbed her husband twice during a domestic fight is facing charges of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Anne Akinyi Opondo has been charged with assaulting and injuring Fredrick Opiyo on April 11, 2022 in Kawangware 56 area in Nairobi.

On the day of the incident, Mr Opiyo arrived home from work but his wife immediately picked a quarrel with him over claims of failing to provide for their children during school holidays.

Mr Opiyo is reported to have promised to send money for the upkeep of the children who were living with the parents of the accused.

But Ms Akinyi could hear none of it and instead became violent. She allegedly grabbed him by the neck and started strangulating him. In the ensuing scuffle, she draw a knife and inflicted injuries on the man’s cheek and back.

The complainant eventually subdued and disarmed the accused. He later sought treatment and reported the matter to the police.

The police initially gave the couple time to settle their differences out of court but they failed to reach an agreement.

Ms Opondo denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Bhoke at the Kibera Law Courts.

She was released on a surety bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh15,000. The case will be mentioned on May 30, 2022.