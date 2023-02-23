Woman claims she suffered miscarriage after assault by agent over rent arrears





A woman who suffered a miscarriage of three-month pregnancy is seeking justice with claims that the incident happened after she was assaulted by a housing agent over rent arrears.

The 33-year-old woman, Ms Josephine Achieng, reported the matter at Buruburu Police Station under Occurrence Book (OB) number 12/02/02/2023.

Ms Achieng who is in the real estate business told Nairobi News that on the morning of the day she was assaulted six men arrived before she could take her two children aged 4 years and 14 years to school.

She accused the housing agent of storming her rented house in Buruburu estate alongside six other men who assaulted her.

Ms Achieng says she paid Sh8,000 out of the Sh12,000 rent which led to the differences with the agent.

“They came to the house as I was preparing my children to go to school. When they knocked and I opened the door they started assaulting me just because I had not paid rent arrears of Sh4,000,” she said.

Ms Achieng says she tried to lock the door when the men appeared to be violent but they forced their way in as her two children watched.

A P3 form in our possession indicates that the woman was assaulted by the seven men.

Medical reports from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where Ms Achieng underwent physical examination also indicate she was assaulted.

The reports also show that she suffered grievous harm as the immediate clinical results of the injury sustained during the incident.

An X-Ray report from Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital indicates her uterus was anteverted, meaning that it had tilted forward at the cervix.

In addition, the X-Ray also showed that there was a mild free fluid in the pod and that the cervix was closed sonographically.

During pregnancy, the cervix opens gradually opened as the baby grows. If the the cervix opens too soon, the expectant mother risk having a premature birth.

Doctors at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital concluded that Ms Achieng suffered complete miscarriage and that she was bruised on the left foot and the tender right forearm.

When the Nairobi News contacted the said housing agent he dismissed the allegations, adding that he has already recorded a statement. He also explained that when he went to the victim’s home no-one in any way assaulted her and they did not even notice that she was pregnant.

A detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) privy to the ongoing investigations told Nairobi News that the case file has even been forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and that the suspect will soon be arraigned in court.

