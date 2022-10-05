Woman claims Size 8 healed her son during Kibwezi crusade





A Kenyan woman by the name of Joyce Irungu took to social media to claim that gospel singer Size 8, born Linet Musiro Munyali, healed her son.

This happened after Pastor Size 8 prayed for him during a crusade meeting in Kibwezi, Makueni County.

“Up to date, I’ve not forgotten nilikuona (I saw you in) Kibwezi ritho kwa ritho (one on one). Alafu (and then) Size 8 akaombea wagonjwa and my son alikuwa na shida ya kifua na illisha instantly (prayed for the sick and my son had a chest problem and it disappeared instantly). God bless her for me,” wrote Ms Irungu.

Pastor Size 8 Reborn, a former secular singer, was one of the pastors who preached during the Kibwezi Mega Crusade that was held at the Kibwezi Bus Station on October 2, 2022, and had run for a few days prior.

She revealed that, on the first day of the crusade, 14 people gave their lives to Jesus Christ and said that revival had arrived.

On one of the days, Size 8 was captured in a viral video casting out demons from a girl at the bus stop.

“Ako na pepo inatembea kwa mwili yake, inatoka kwa kichwa inazunguka. Na asubui nilipokua ninaomba, Yesu aliniambia anakuja kutoa wafungwa kwa mifungo za shetani katika jina la Yesu.

(There are demons moving around in this girl’s body, they are moving from her head and circulating everywhere.

This morning as I was praying, Jesus told me He is coming to set free those who have been bound by the devil in the name of Jesus),” Size 8 told the crowd before proceeding to pray for the kneeling girl.

Following the prayers, Size 8 asked the young girl to forgive the demons as she assured the lass that she had been set free.

At the end of the crusade, Size 8 took to social media to reflect on the 3-day crusade, saying the mighty hand of God was seen then.

“We saw the mighty hand of Elohim, our living God, in Kibwezi at the 3-day crusade.

It was indeed explosive with the manifestation of the workings of the Holy Spirit in the name of Jesus Christ.

Truly the name of Jesus Christ is powerful. Many gave their lives to Jesus Christ, many were freed from demonic oppression and many were healed all in the name of Jesus Christ.

Thank you so much DJ Mo for the love and support, and to Rev. Mwebia and your wife Carol. God bless you for hosting us. Revival is here,” said Pastor Size 8.

