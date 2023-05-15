Woman collapses and dies while worshipping in church





A woman collapsed and died on Sunday the 14th of May 2023 while worshipping at a church in Lang’ata sub-county.

Efforts to save her life were unsuccessful as she was pronounced dead on arrival at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi County.

Initially, fellow church members thought the deceased had simply fainted and handed her over to the church ushers to deal with the situation.

However, it became clear that she needed immediate medical attention and it was decided to take her to Mbagathi Hospital. Her identity is still unknown.

Commenting on the incident, Nairobi Police Commissioner Adamson Bungei said: “We are yet to establish the cause of death. An autopsy will be conducted once we have identified her. This will greatly assist our investigations.

Bungei reassured the public: “Our experts are working tirelessly to establish what happened. Preliminary findings show no visible injuries on the body at the time of inspection”.

MEANWHILE

Over the weekend, police in Kawangware, Nairobi County, launched investigations after the body of a man was found in his rented house.

A police report in our possession shows that the body of Mr George Gatitu was found lying on his bed while he was naked.

The matter was reported to Muthangari Police Station by Mr John Kamau, who told them that he had received a call from Mr Gatitu’s neighbours who told him the disturbing news.

“He reported that this evening he received a report from a neighbour that his uncle namely George Gatitu was lying dead in his house. He went to his uncle’s house which is located in Msalaba area, Kawangware which is about four kilometres from the station and found the door wide open when he entered he found his uncle’s dead body on the bed,” the report reads in part.

Officers from Muthangari police station then rushed to the scene and found the deceased’s body in the same position as they had been told, without any physical injuries.

Neighbours told the police that the deceased had last been seen alive over a week ago.

“The scene was processed by sleuths and the body was taken to the city mortuary for post-mortem,” the report added.

The incident comes barely three days after a man’s body was found on the floor of his home in Ruthimitu, Kabete, Nairobi County.

