Woman facing murder charges after boyfriend she assaulted dies in hospital





A 36-year-old woman who allegedly threw her boyfriend from a multi-storey building in Ruaraka, Nairobi is facing murder charges after the victim succumbed to injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)

Celestine Adhiambo Oyeko, a mother of four, was to be charged at the Makadara Law Courts with attempted murder on Friday March 31, 2023, but the office of Director of Public Prosecution has now sought more time to amend the charges after police informed the prosecutors that the complainant has since died..

Ms Oyeko is accused of seriously assaulting Mr Braiton Litoro before throwing him off the building where they lived. She will now be charged with causing the death of Mr Litoro in Baba Ndongo on March 15, 2023.

She was to be charged with unlawfully attempting to cause the death of Mr Litoro by seriously assaulting him, jointly with another not before court. The police are still pursuing the accomplice.

Ms Oyeko will remain in police custody until April 5, 2023 when she will be charged with murder at the High Court in Nairobi.

It is reported that Ms Oyeko had decided to end her relationship with Mr Litoro and informed him of the same before she changed padlocks to the house where they stayed together. She told the deceased not to pay for the rent anymore as she was not interested in living with him.

Ms Oyeko had returned to the house with her new lover and found Mr Litoro in a vacant house after returning home around 11pm. The two are said to have jointly assaulted and caused the deceased serious injuries before throwing him off the building.

Following the incident, Mr Litoro’s father found a crowd milling around a man lying unconscious on the road. He curiously moved closer and discovered that it was his son. He enquired and members of the public informed him that the man had been assaulted by his wife and her lover.

He took him to a nearby clinic where he was advised to take him to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Umoja. Mr Litoro was treated at the hospital before he was transferred to KNH where he has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he died.

