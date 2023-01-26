Woman found kissing her lover inside a car jailed for insulting police officers





A 26-year-old woman who allegedly hurled unprintable words at police officers and dared them to shoot her after she was found in a compromising position with her lover inside a car will serve a six months’ jail term if she fails to pay a fine of Sh20,000.

Tabby Ndung’u was sentenced by Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia after pleading guilty to charges of creating disturbance and offensive conduct at the Thika Road Mall (TRM) Drive in Kasarani, Nairobi on January 24, 2023.

Ms Ndung’u, who is a businesswoman in Kasarani, admitted to creating a disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace contrary to section 95 (1) (b) of the penal code after repeatedly shouting “shoot me” at two Administration Police Service officers along TRM Drive.

She also pleaded guilty to offensive conduct contrary to section 94 (1) of the penal code after hurling insults at the two policemen with intent to provoke a breach of peace.

The court heard that two officers were on patrol when they found a motorist who had stopped in the middle of the road, causing obstruction to other motorists.

The officers approached the car and found Ms Ndung’u and a man who was on the driver’s seat kissing passionately and ordered the couple to drive on to ease traffic.

But angered by their interference, Ms Ndung’u alighted from the vehicle and started insulting the officers who are attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU).

The two male officers could not arrest her because they did not have a female colleague and reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station.

Other female officers from the police station proceeded to the scene and arrested Ms Ndung’u.

