Woman in court for biting love rival in fight over a man

Lillian Nekesa at the Kibera Law Courts where she was charged with assault. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A woman who bit her love rival in a fight over a man has been charged with assault at the Kibera law courts.

Lilian Nekesa is accused of assaulting and causing bodily injuries to Lydia Khatundu in Mutindwa village, Riruta, in Nairobi on May 2.

The complainant was walking to a vegetable kiosk when she came across her husband standing by the roadside while holding hands with Ms Nekesa.

She confronted them asking them what they were doing there.

Her husband asked her who had informed her that they were there and she told him no one.

A commotion ensued during which Ms Wafula allegedly grabbed Ms Khatundu and bit her on the left hand before she ran away shouting that she has slept with Khatundu’s husband many times and there is nothing she can do.

In court, Nekesa admitted the charges before senior principal magistrate Derrick Kutto and claimed that she acted in self defence after Ms Khatundu started the fight and grabbed her top, prompting the court to enter a plea of not guilty.

She was released on a cash bail of Sh30, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh50, 000.

The case will be mentioned on May 24.