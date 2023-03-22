Woman in court for conning desperate job seeker





A 33-year-old woman who allegedly stole a mobile phone and cash from a desperate job seeker with a fake job promise is facing charges of theft.

Ms Monica Ndindi Mueni has been charged with stealing the phone worth Sh16,000 and Sh3,200 all valued at Sh19,200 from Ms Airen Lepa at the Mathai Supermarket along Ronald Ngala Street in Nairobi on March 15, 2023.

Ms Lepa had received a phone call from Ms Mueni who informed her that she had found a supermarket job for her. Ms Mueni allegedly told the complainant to turn up at Ronald Ngala Street and the two met a few hours later.

The accused person allegedly told Ms Lepa that she had found her a job at Mathai Supermarket where she would earn Sh19,000 and she had to report at the workplace early the next morning (March 16, 2023).

The suspect told the complainant that she needed to see the manager a day earlier with Sh3,000 for uniforms and Sh200 for a bag but Ms Lepa did not have the cash. She returned to her house and collected the cash before returning to the area to meet Ms Mueni.

Ms Mueni made a call while they were outside the supermarket and told Ms Lepa that she needed to surrender the phone and cash to her before walking in to meet the manager and she obliged.

The suspect walked into the supermarket saying she was going to meet the manager’s personal assistant at the reception before ushering in the complainant.

Ms Lepa ended up waited for close to two hours before realizing she had been conned. She went home and later reported the incident at Kamukunji Police Station on March 18, 2023 leading to the arrest of the suspect.

The accused denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwani and was released on a cash bail of Sh5,000. The case will be mentioned on May 25, 2023 before hearing starts on September 14, 2023.

