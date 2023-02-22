Woman jumps to her death in Kasarani after fight with boyfriend





A 29-year-old woman jumped to her death on Tuesday night from the fourth floor of her apartment in Kasarani, Nairobi after a fight with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend has recounted events of the night that led to the death of the deceased who has been identified as Brenda Kawira Gitonga.

According to her boyfriend, around 11:30pm they both moved to the bedroom but her girlfriend’s mood changed and she left the room and went to the balcony.

After that, he says he had a loud thud. He went to the sitting room, kitchen and the other rooms in the house but his girlfriend was nowhere to be seen. He told police that it was then that he decided to go and look for her in the balcony and he was shocked to see her on the ground floor.

He rushed to the ground floor and asked his neighbours for help. The woman was then rushed to Uzima Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Also read: A phone, stab and murder – How 24-year-old Bovine Demo lost his life in Mirema

Police who visited the hospital found her dead with visible injuries. According to the police, the deceased had bruises on her right thigh, her neck, left cheek and lower limb. Her body was moved to Kenyatta University waiting for autopsy as police investigate.

The man said her girlfriend had expressed dissatisfaction with the state of their relationship.

The incident comes just days after the tragic death of Ms Christine Rayon Lantel, who jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment block in Kasarani.

Also read: DCI rule out sniper theory in fatal shooting of NHIF employee

Police reported that the woman also had a disagreement with her boyfriend over a phone call from another woman. It is then that Ms Lantel jumped from the sixth floor of Amani House apartment located along Thika Road Mall (TRM) Drive in Nairobi County.

Officers investigating the case said the woman and her boyfriend had just arrived from a drinking spree when another woman called the man.

In another incident, a man on Sunday evening jumped off the rooftop of a building Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The unidentified man died on the spot after jumping off the 15th floor of the residential building located at Dennis Garden Apartment.

Police said the man had attempted to jump off but hesitated three times which was captured on security cameras.

Also read: Suspect linked to shooting of NHIF employee arrested, rifle recovered