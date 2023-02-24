Woman narrowly escape death after being stabbed by man she met on Facebook





A woman is nursing serious injuries at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital after her a man he met on Facebook stabbed in a case of blind date gone wrong.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman met the man who is based in Meru through the social media platform.

The woman only identified as Sylvia, is said to have travelled from Nairobi to Meru to meet the man identified as Patoo. The man had invited her for a house party that was supposed to culminate in a happy ending.

The man also requested Sylvia to tag along a friend for ‘his friend’.

“On arrival in Meru, the man asked them to board another matatu headed to Maua, 58 kilometers further, and alight at a nondescript bus stop known as Kwa Amos. None of them had ever been there. They had only heard of Maua from friends,” DCI said.

The DCI said the two women were skeptical but continued with their journey before alighting at the said stage at around midnight where they found the man waiting for them.

Their host apologized for the sudden change of the party venue and started leading them to a dark path, a move that made the two women suspicious.

It is then that they started screaming asking for help as they ran back towards the main road.

The man pursued them and drew a knife with which he stabbed Sylvia on her shoulder before escaping into the darkness.

The two women were rescued by a good Samaritan who was walking home. The injured woman was first taken to Muthara before being transferred to Meru Teaching and Referral hospital for specialized treatment.

Police based in Maua have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

