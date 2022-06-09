Woman pushed to her death from multiple storey building in Mathare





A woman died early on Thursday morning after being pushed from the fifth floor of an apartment in Mathare slums. According to the police, the woman, whose identity was yet to be established at the time, was pushed off the residential building by her lover.

The man suspected to be responsible for the act, who has since been identified as Peter Kamau Kuria, fled the scene immediately and is now on the run.

The police said the deceased had joined the suspect in his house before a commotion ensued. The couple are reported to have engaged in a physical fight for more than 10 minutes before the suspect pushed the woman off the building.

Neighbours told the police that they heard a thud on the ground floor and on checking they saw the woman’s body lying in a pool of blood. By the time police officers arrived at the scene of crime, the suspect had already fled.

“He locked his house and went into hiding. We are asking anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to report to the nearest police station,” Nairobi police boss James Mugera said.

Guards were on night duty at the building were questioned before they were released by the police. The woman’s body was later moved to the City Mortuary.

Cases of crime of passion have lately been on the increase in the country. Reports indicate that the cases spiked the Covid-19 outbreak as a result of the tough economic times. Reports also have revealed that many people who lost their jobs during the pandemic also faced mental health issues.