Woman raped and robbed by ‘deaf and dumb’ Facebook friend





A 26-year-old woman was on Sunday raped and robbed by a man who had befriended her on Facebook while pretending to be deaf and dumb.

Alice Mutono Luketelo narrated to police how she met the man, who identified himself as Dina Bukala, on a Facebook page called Househelps and Nannies Kenya and started communicating with a man who posed as Dina Bukala.

According to the victim, the man told her that a man called Daudi Simiyu would pick her up at Katani area and then take her to his place.

She told police that on arrival, the said Mr Simiyu instead dragged her into a bush within Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where he assaulted, raped, and robbed her of two mobile phones and Sh2,000 in cash.

After she reported the matter, police immediately launched investigations and a suspect was arrested and positively identified by the victim.

The police have since established the real name of the 27-year-old suspect, whose case is currently pending in court.

In another incident last week, a woman was seriously injured by a man she met on Facebook stabbed her in a case of a blind date gone wrong.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the woman met the man who is based in Meru through the social media platform.

The woman only identified as Sylvia, is said to have travelled from Nairobi to Meru to meet the man identified as Patoo.

The man is reported to have lured the woman and a friend who had accompanied her to a dark path where he stabbed Sylvia on her shoulder before escaping into the darkness.

The two women were rescued by a good Samaritan who was walking home and took the victim to the hospital.

