Woman Rep aspirant who appeared on TV in police uniform charged in court





A candidate for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the August 9 General Election has been charged with illegally donning police uniform.

Monica Wamaitha Gitau, who was arrested soon after appearing on a live TV interview, denied the charges when she was arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday.

The charges preferred against her was that she wore police uniform contrary to Section 101 (a) of the National Police Service Act Cap 84 Laws of Kenya.

The facts as stated in the charge sheet were that on June 29, 2022 at the Royal Media Station the accused was found wearing a uniform resembling the new-medium-blue uniform of the Kenya National Police Service.

The charge further read: “She wore it (uniform) without the written authority of the Inspector General of Police.”

Wamaitha was arrested on Wednesday at the Royal Media Services precincts after a live interview on Inooro TV.

The National Police Service, in a statement, said the accused is being probed for impersonating a police officer.

Wamaitha, who claims to be a former police officer, pleaded with Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi to free her on bond after denying the offence.

“I urge this court to release me on a reasonable bail term. I will abide with all the bail terms that will be imposed on me,” said the accused who is running on a Usawa Party ticket.

State Prosecutor James Gachoka did not oppose the bail plea.

The accused was a cash bail of Sh100,000 until July 14, 2022 for further directions.

rmunguti@ke.nationmedia.com